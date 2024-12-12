Celebrating the Political Wisdom of Sharad Pawar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wished NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar a happy 84th birthday, lauding his political wisdom and dedication. Pawar celebrated with family, party members, and prominent leaders, including PM Modi, at his residence in Delhi, where he cut a cake with a sword.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warmest wishes to NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on his 84th birthday, praising his political acumen and commitment to the nation. Banerjee described Pawar's influence as inspirational.
Pawar, surrounded by family and well-wishers, including his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, marked the occasion at his New Delhi residence. Highlighting the celebration, Pawar cut a birthday cake using a sword, a gesture that stood out during the festivities.
The celebration also saw messages pouring in from national leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge among those who sent their best wishes to the seasoned politician on his special day.
