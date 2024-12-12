Left Menu

Donald Trump Named Time's 2024 Person of the Year

Time magazine has once again named U.S. President-elect Donald Trump its 'Person of the Year,' recognizing his significant impact on American politics and his influence on the global stage. This honor, previously awarded to him in 2016, marks a tribute to his victory and plans for the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:38 IST
Time magazine has honored U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as its 2024 'Person of the Year,' citing his profound impact on American politics and reshaping the nation's role globally.

This marks Trump's second recognition by the magazine, following his initial accolade in 2016 after clinching the U.S. presidency. The announcement comes amidst a broad interview with Trump, discussing various international and domestic policy agendas.

Trump's plans include evaluating childhood vaccination policies, boosting domestic oil production, and introducing a corporate tax cut to 15% for U.S.-made products. Celebrating the accolade, Trump ceremoniously rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

