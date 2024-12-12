Left Menu

Lula's Medical Journey: Successful Surgery and Political Aspirations

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent a successful second surgery following a procedure to relieve bleeding in his skull. Despite health concerns, his aides affirm his candidacy for the 2026 elections. Lula remains a favored political figure, although a poll shows mixed public opinion on his re-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:28 IST
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent a second surgical procedure on Thursday, following his emergency operation earlier in the week to address skull bleeding. Doctors confirmed the success of the latest operation, with Lula now awake and communicating, according to his personal physician, Roberto Kalil Filho.

The recent health scare has sparked debate over Lula's intention to seek re-election in 2026. Despite public uncertainty, a senior aide has insisted he will be the Workers Party's candidate. Lula, currently 79, remains in intensive care but is expected to be discharged next week, resuming presidential duties thereafter.

The initial two-hour operation on Tuesday addressed bleeding due to a recent fall. The subsequent procedure aimed to prevent future issues, per neurologist Rogerio Tuma. Though a recent poll shows mixed opinions on Lula's re-election, he remains a favorite in potential runoff scenarios against conservative opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

