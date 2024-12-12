Lula's Medical Journey: Successful Surgery and Political Aspirations

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent a second surgical procedure on Thursday, following his emergency operation earlier in the week to address skull bleeding. Doctors confirmed the success of the latest operation, with Lula now awake and communicating, according to his personal physician, Roberto Kalil Filho.

The recent health scare has sparked debate over Lula's intention to seek re-election in 2026. Despite public uncertainty, a senior aide has insisted he will be the Workers Party's candidate. Lula, currently 79, remains in intensive care but is expected to be discharged next week, resuming presidential duties thereafter.

The initial two-hour operation on Tuesday addressed bleeding due to a recent fall. The subsequent procedure aimed to prevent future issues, per neurologist Rogerio Tuma. Though a recent poll shows mixed opinions on Lula's re-election, he remains a favorite in potential runoff scenarios against conservative opponents.

