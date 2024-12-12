Constitution's 75th Anniversary Spurs Heated Lok Sabha Debate

A two-day special discussion celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption will commence in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon on Friday, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Over a dozen BJP leaders are poised to contribute, culminating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on Saturday evening.

Participants from the ruling National Democratic Alliance are anticipated, including figures like HD Kumaraswamy and Srikant Shinde. Discussions may touch on the Emergency and critique alleged opposition narratives. The BJP and Congress parties have enforced a 'three-line whip' to ensure member attendance.

Prominent voices from the DMK and Trinamool Congress are slated to join, as Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to initiate a parallel debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16. Opposition voices, like Rahul Gandhi, advocate for constructive dialogue over the two days.

