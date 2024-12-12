Left Menu

Constitution's 75th Anniversary Spurs Heated Lok Sabha Debate

A special debate commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption is set for Lok Sabha, initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The discussion involves key BJP leaders, with Prime Minister Modi responding. Leaders from other major parties are expected, and a similar debate will occur in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:32 IST
Constitution's 75th Anniversary Spurs Heated Lok Sabha Debate
Parliament building (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-day special discussion celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption will commence in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon on Friday, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Over a dozen BJP leaders are poised to contribute, culminating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on Saturday evening.

Participants from the ruling National Democratic Alliance are anticipated, including figures like HD Kumaraswamy and Srikant Shinde. Discussions may touch on the Emergency and critique alleged opposition narratives. The BJP and Congress parties have enforced a 'three-line whip' to ensure member attendance.

Prominent voices from the DMK and Trinamool Congress are slated to join, as Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to initiate a parallel debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16. Opposition voices, like Rahul Gandhi, advocate for constructive dialogue over the two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024