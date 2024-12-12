Constitution's 75th Anniversary Spurs Heated Lok Sabha Debate
A special debate commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption is set for Lok Sabha, initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The discussion involves key BJP leaders, with Prime Minister Modi responding. Leaders from other major parties are expected, and a similar debate will occur in the Rajya Sabha.
A two-day special discussion celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption will commence in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon on Friday, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Over a dozen BJP leaders are poised to contribute, culminating with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on Saturday evening.
Participants from the ruling National Democratic Alliance are anticipated, including figures like HD Kumaraswamy and Srikant Shinde. Discussions may touch on the Emergency and critique alleged opposition narratives. The BJP and Congress parties have enforced a 'three-line whip' to ensure member attendance.
Prominent voices from the DMK and Trinamool Congress are slated to join, as Home Minister Amit Shah prepares to initiate a parallel debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16. Opposition voices, like Rahul Gandhi, advocate for constructive dialogue over the two days.
