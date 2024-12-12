Biden's Bold Clemency Move: Historic Acts of Mercy and Justice

In a sweeping demonstration of executive power, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden has issued pardons for 39 individuals convicted of non-violent crimes and commuted the sentences of almost 1,500 people. This significant action follows the president's recent unconditional pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

The administration announced these clemencies to address sentencing disparities and correct past injustices, particularly those arising during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those granted clemency were serving lengthy sentences for non-violent drug offenses, which officials claim would have been notably shorter under today's laws.

U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley praised Biden's actions as both meaningful and historic, while anticipating further clemency decisions in Biden's remaining days in office. This move sets a precedent for President-elect Donald Trump, who has hinted at sweeping clemency plans following his inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)