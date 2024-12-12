Left Menu

Congress Announces Candidates for High-Stakes Delhi Assembly Elections

The Congress has released its first list of 21 candidates for the impending Delhi Assembly elections, featuring former MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. The selection follows a meeting of the party's central election committee, sparking speculation over the electoral battle in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress took a significant step towards the Delhi Assembly elections by releasing its initial roster of 21 candidates. The list features former MP Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, setting up a compelling contest with AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, who is the sitting MLA from New Delhi, could face Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, adding intrigue to the race. The stakes are high as the political landscape of Delhi gears up for a battle reminiscent of the 2013 elections.

In a meeting led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders approved the candidates' list. Prominent figures including Rahul Gandhi participated in the decision-making process, underscoring the Congress's focus on rejuvenating its presence in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

