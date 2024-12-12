Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Strategic Preparations for BMC 2024

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, held a meeting with Shiv Sena members to discuss strategies for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The focus was on strengthening the party at the booth level and launching a membership drive. Past successes were highlighted to boost morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:49 IST
Shiv Sena's Strategic Preparations for BMC 2024
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a pivotal meeting of Shiv Sena officials, MLAs, and MPs on Thursday in preparation for the anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections set for next year.

During the assembly, newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs emphasized the importance of fortifying the party at the grassroots level and outlined a strategic plan for engaging constituents in Mumbai. Implementing a widespread membership drive across civic wards was a key component of the discussions.

The talks also covered strategies for competing against the wealthiest civic body in the country, which boasts a 2024-25 budget of Rs 60,000 crore. Leveraging momentum from the party's recent assembly poll wins, leaders aimed to enhance Shiv Sena's influence in the upcoming BMC elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024