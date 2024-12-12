Shiv Sena's Strategic Preparations for BMC 2024
Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, held a meeting with Shiv Sena members to discuss strategies for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The focus was on strengthening the party at the booth level and launching a membership drive. Past successes were highlighted to boost morale.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a pivotal meeting of Shiv Sena officials, MLAs, and MPs on Thursday in preparation for the anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections set for next year.
During the assembly, newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs emphasized the importance of fortifying the party at the grassroots level and outlined a strategic plan for engaging constituents in Mumbai. Implementing a widespread membership drive across civic wards was a key component of the discussions.
The talks also covered strategies for competing against the wealthiest civic body in the country, which boasts a 2024-25 budget of Rs 60,000 crore. Leveraging momentum from the party's recent assembly poll wins, leaders aimed to enhance Shiv Sena's influence in the upcoming BMC elections.
