Shiv Sena's Strategic Preparations for BMC 2024

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened a pivotal meeting of Shiv Sena officials, MLAs, and MPs on Thursday in preparation for the anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections set for next year.

During the assembly, newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs emphasized the importance of fortifying the party at the grassroots level and outlined a strategic plan for engaging constituents in Mumbai. Implementing a widespread membership drive across civic wards was a key component of the discussions.

The talks also covered strategies for competing against the wealthiest civic body in the country, which boasts a 2024-25 budget of Rs 60,000 crore. Leveraging momentum from the party's recent assembly poll wins, leaders aimed to enhance Shiv Sena's influence in the upcoming BMC elections.

