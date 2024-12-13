US Pledges Accountability on Bangladesh's Minority Protection
President Joe Biden and the US government are actively monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, focusing on the protection of religious and ethnic minorities after the former prime minister's ouster. The White House, backed by Indian-American activists, calls for ensuring minority safety as tensions rise.
President Joe Biden is keeping a watchful eye on developments in Bangladesh, with the US vowing to hold the interim government accountable for safeguarding religious and ethnic minorities, the White House reported.
John Kirby, National Security Communications Advisor, highlighted ongoing US efforts to bolster Bangladeshi law enforcement amid security challenges, following the removal of the former prime minister. The US remains firm on ensuring minority protection for all Bangladeshis, regardless of religion or ethnicity.
Indian-Americans have ramped up peaceful protests across various US cities, calling for an end to alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urges action during Marco Rubio's secretary of state confirmation process.
