Left Menu

US Pledges Accountability on Bangladesh's Minority Protection

President Joe Biden and the US government are actively monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, focusing on the protection of religious and ethnic minorities after the former prime minister's ouster. The White House, backed by Indian-American activists, calls for ensuring minority safety as tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:25 IST
US Pledges Accountability on Bangladesh's Minority Protection
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden is keeping a watchful eye on developments in Bangladesh, with the US vowing to hold the interim government accountable for safeguarding religious and ethnic minorities, the White House reported.

John Kirby, National Security Communications Advisor, highlighted ongoing US efforts to bolster Bangladeshi law enforcement amid security challenges, following the removal of the former prime minister. The US remains firm on ensuring minority protection for all Bangladeshis, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

Indian-Americans have ramped up peaceful protests across various US cities, calling for an end to alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urges action during Marco Rubio's secretary of state confirmation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024