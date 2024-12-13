Left Menu

Biden Unveils Strategy to Combat Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Hate

President Joe Biden has introduced a plan to tackle rising anti-Muslim and anti-Arab discrimination following the Israel-Gaza conflict. This strategy aligns with previous efforts against antisemitism and has received mixed responses, including criticism from Muslim civil rights groups for not addressing key issues like federal watchlists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 04:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a surge in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hatred in the wake of the Israel-Gaza conflict, President Joe Biden has revealed a new comprehensive strategy aimed at combating these prejudices. Released on Thursday, the plan underscores the administration's commitment to addressing discrimination and bias in American society.

This 64-page document follows a similar initiative against antisemitism launched by the White House in September 2023. The strategy's release also coincides with growing concern over hate crimes and discrimination stemming from tensions between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, accentuated by the deeply troubling attack on Wadea Al-Fayoume, a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy.

While President Biden highlighted the pressing need for action, the Council on American Islamic Relations criticized the plan as insufficient. They urged the government to revise policies like the federal watchlist that disproportionately affect Arab and Muslim Americans. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's team has yet to comment on the strategy amidst ongoing political debates on these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

