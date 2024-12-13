Biden Unveils Strategy to Combat Rising Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Hate

U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled a long-anticipated strategy to counter anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hate, which has significantly increased since the onset of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The comprehensive 64-page document details over 100 executive actions, underscoring urgent and sustained efforts needed to reduce discrimination and bias.

The strategy follows a broader antisemitism plan released by the White House in September 2023, and surfaces over a year after the tragic death of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy. Biden labeled such attacks 'heinous' and noted the rising tide of hate crimes, discrimination, and bullying targeting Muslims and Arabs, urging these issues be addressed.

While the Council on American Islamic Relations criticized the strategy for its lack of promises to amend federal watchlists and the 'no-fly' list impacting many Muslim and Arab Americans, Jim Zogby of the Arab American Institute welcomed its broader scope. However, turmoil continues with Donald Trump's contrasting policies and potential future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)