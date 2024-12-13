Biden Holds Bangladesh Accountable Amidst Rising Violence Against Minorities

President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh, according to the White House. The U.S. administration is urging the interim government to ensure the safety of religious and ethnic minorities amidst ongoing unrest.

Following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities have surged. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby emphasized the importance of protecting these groups during a recent news conference.

Indian Americans across multiple U.S. cities, including Washington D.C., have protested, urging the Biden administration to take action. Meanwhile, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has called on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to address this issue during Senator Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing for the position of Secretary of State.

(With inputs from agencies.)