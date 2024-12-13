Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Amid Opposition Criticism
The 'One Nation, One Election' bill sparks controversy with Sanjay Raut criticizing it as a threat to democracy while BJP claims it promotes development. Opposition parties reject it, citing undemocratic government formations, while the BJP supports it for unified election processes.
In a divisive move, the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, recently approved by the Union Cabinet, has ignited heated debates between opposing political factions. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the bill as a direct threat to democratic processes, accusing the BJP of manipulating electoral mechanisms to maintain power in Maharashtra.
Addressing reporters, Raut alleged that Prime Minister Modi has failed to consider public opinion or parliamentary opposition, questioning Modi's leadership tenure beyond 2029. Meanwhile, JDU MP Sanjay Jha defended the bill, arguing it would prevent developmental delay caused by relentless elections.
Contrasting responses emerged with BJP allies endorsing the proposal for unified and timely elections, while INDIA bloc parties voiced opposition. With the bill penetrating Parliament discussions, the discourse continues on the future of electoral harmony in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
