Russian lawmakers are moving to further strengthen regulations concerning the income of 'foreign agents,' aiming to encompass nearly all forms of property, announced Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian parliament, on Friday.

The existing law mandates that any individual or organization with foreign backing must register as a 'foreign agent.' According to Volodin, the Duma plans to tighten these requirements beyond the initial proposal, which demanded that all earnings from intellectual activities such as art, literature, and inventions be credited to special rouble accounts.

Upcoming proposals might extend this to include income from property sales, vehicle sales, rents, and dividends. Supporters argue the law deters foreign meddling, while critics claim it's a repressive tool that stifles Russian creativity.

