Debate Sparks Over 'One Nation, One Election': A Threat to Democracy?

Political tensions have escalated as the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill sparks widespread debate. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, strongly opposes the bill, citing insufficient research and potential threats to democracy if implemented without careful consideration. He questions Modi's leadership longevity amid these changes.

Raut's criticism extends beyond electoral reform, alleging that governments in Maharashtra and Delhi were not formed democratically, attributing their creation to Electronic Voting Machines. He accuses Modi of being disconnected from public sentiment and argues that the initiative lacks necessary amendments to ensure democratic integrity.

Conversely, Congress MPs express reservations, focusing on the feasibility and impact of the bill on democratic procedures. While figures like Rajiv Shukla highlight the need for discussion, JDU's Sanjay Jha supports the initiative, suggesting it will end frequent election disruptions, benefiting national development. The nation remains divided as the bill heads to Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)