Debate Sparks Over 'One Nation, One Election': A Threat to Democracy?
The proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill, recently approved by the Union Cabinet, has ignited a fiery debate in India. While some view it as a time-saving measure, others, notably Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticize it as potentially harmful to democracy and electoral processes.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions have escalated as the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill sparks widespread debate. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, strongly opposes the bill, citing insufficient research and potential threats to democracy if implemented without careful consideration. He questions Modi's leadership longevity amid these changes.
Raut's criticism extends beyond electoral reform, alleging that governments in Maharashtra and Delhi were not formed democratically, attributing their creation to Electronic Voting Machines. He accuses Modi of being disconnected from public sentiment and argues that the initiative lacks necessary amendments to ensure democratic integrity.
Conversely, Congress MPs express reservations, focusing on the feasibility and impact of the bill on democratic procedures. While figures like Rajiv Shukla highlight the need for discussion, JDU's Sanjay Jha supports the initiative, suggesting it will end frequent election disruptions, benefiting national development. The nation remains divided as the bill heads to Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Political Debut: A New Era for Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath: A New Era for Congress
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Oath: Congress Celebrates New Parliament Tenure
Karnataka's Political Dynamics Surge Ahead of Key Congress Meeting
Karnataka Congress Leadership in Flux: Speculations on KPCC Presidency and Cabinet Reshuffle