Left Menu

Debate Sparks Over 'One Nation, One Election': A Threat to Democracy?

The proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill, recently approved by the Union Cabinet, has ignited a fiery debate in India. While some view it as a time-saving measure, others, notably Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticize it as potentially harmful to democracy and electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:34 IST
Debate Sparks Over 'One Nation, One Election': A Threat to Democracy?
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions have escalated as the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill sparks widespread debate. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, strongly opposes the bill, citing insufficient research and potential threats to democracy if implemented without careful consideration. He questions Modi's leadership longevity amid these changes.

Raut's criticism extends beyond electoral reform, alleging that governments in Maharashtra and Delhi were not formed democratically, attributing their creation to Electronic Voting Machines. He accuses Modi of being disconnected from public sentiment and argues that the initiative lacks necessary amendments to ensure democratic integrity.

Conversely, Congress MPs express reservations, focusing on the feasibility and impact of the bill on democratic procedures. While figures like Rajiv Shukla highlight the need for discussion, JDU's Sanjay Jha supports the initiative, suggesting it will end frequent election disruptions, benefiting national development. The nation remains divided as the bill heads to Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024