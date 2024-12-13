Himachal Pradesh Minister Defends State's Integrity Amid BJP Allegations

In a fiery rebuttal, Himachal Pradesh's Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, has dismissed allegations from Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur, accusing him of fabricating misleading narratives. Thakur had criticized the Congress government for alleged lavish spending on celebrations while ignoring the plight of public workers.

Negi described these claims as baseless, contrasting BJP's grandiose events with Congress' minimal expenditure focused on achievements. He pointed out BJP's hypocrisy, citing massive spending during the 'Investors' Meet' and accused Thakur of attempting to destabilize the government using monetary power and central agencies.

Addressing land allocation accusations, Negi stated that current allocations under Section 118 comply with legal provisions for promoting tourism. He vehemently denied that the state was being sold, challenging BJP's past actions. Moreover, he criticized the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal as a tool to centralize power, risking India's democratic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)