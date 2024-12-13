Left Menu

Indonesia's Bold Amnesty Plan: Easing Overcrowded Prisons through Pardons

Indonesia aims to pardon around 44,000 prisoners, including activists and non-violent drug offenders, to relieve overcrowded jails. The amnesty plan seeks national reconciliation, especially in Papua, and offers opportunities for pardoned individuals to contribute to food self-sufficiency or join the military reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:02 IST
Indonesia's Bold Amnesty Plan: Easing Overcrowded Prisons through Pardons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

In a sweeping move to alleviate overcrowding in jails, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto plans to pardon tens of thousands of prisoners, including those convicted of defamation and others from Papua jailed for criticizing the government.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas revealed that approximately 44,000 prisoners could receive amnesty on humanitarian grounds. This number accounts for nearly 30% of all inmates in the nation, underscoring the initiative's significance in addressing pressing human rights and correctional system issues.

Particularly notable are the 18 activists imprisoned for free speech in Papua, reflecting the government's reconciliation efforts with the region. Additional releases include non-violent drug offenders and inmates suffering from chronic illnesses. Parliament will play a crucial role in finalizing this plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024