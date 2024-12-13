Indonesia's Bold Amnesty Plan: Easing Overcrowded Prisons through Pardons

In a sweeping move to alleviate overcrowding in jails, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto plans to pardon tens of thousands of prisoners, including those convicted of defamation and others from Papua jailed for criticizing the government.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas revealed that approximately 44,000 prisoners could receive amnesty on humanitarian grounds. This number accounts for nearly 30% of all inmates in the nation, underscoring the initiative's significance in addressing pressing human rights and correctional system issues.

Particularly notable are the 18 activists imprisoned for free speech in Papua, reflecting the government's reconciliation efforts with the region. Additional releases include non-violent drug offenders and inmates suffering from chronic illnesses. Parliament will play a crucial role in finalizing this plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)