Sujeet Kumar Strengthens BJP in Odisha Rajya Sabha

BJP candidate Sujeet Kumar was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha. Formerly a BJD MP, Kumar joined BJP after resigning from his previous role, prompting the by-election he won. His election increases BJP's representation in the Odisha Rajya Sabha to three members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:19 IST
Sujeet Kumar of the BJP has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha, officials revealed on Friday.

Initially a BJD MP, Kumar resigned from the party and his Rajya Sabha seat in September to join the BJP, triggering a by-election. Amid no opposition, BJP selected him for the vacant seat, which he secured without contest.

Kumar committed to working diligently for Kalahandi district and Odisha after receiving his election certificate at the Odisha assembly. His election raises the BJP's count in the Rajya Sabha from Odisha to three, alongside Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The BJD continues to hold the remaining seven seats.

