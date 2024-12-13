Left Menu

Clash of Ideologies: Constitution and Power in India

A heated parliamentary debate unfolded between BJP's Rajnath Singh and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi over India’s Constitution. Accusations included Congress’s misuse of constitutional principles, while the BJP was charged with eroding democracy. The debate highlighted ongoing political tensions and differing interpretations of constitutional protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:30 IST
Clash of Ideologies: Constitution and Power in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Lok Sabha, a fierce debate ensued as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress of repeatedly choosing power over constitutional values. Singh criticized Congress for not respecting institutional autonomy, citing historical events including the imposition of Emergency and constitutional amendments under Congress rule.

In response, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staunchly defended the Congress's role, alleging the current BJP regime under Prime Minister Modi is undermining the Constitution. She raised concerns about constitutional amendments, political dynasties, and accused the BJP of orchestrating governments' fall using financial leverage.

The debate also involved other key political figures like Akhilesh Yadav and Mahua Moitra, who condemned the BJP for fostering inequality and democracy erosion. The discussion reflected the ongoing political discord as it coincided with disruptions over broader issues impacting the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024