Clash of Ideologies: Constitution and Power in India

In the Lok Sabha, a fierce debate ensued as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress of repeatedly choosing power over constitutional values. Singh criticized Congress for not respecting institutional autonomy, citing historical events including the imposition of Emergency and constitutional amendments under Congress rule.

In response, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staunchly defended the Congress's role, alleging the current BJP regime under Prime Minister Modi is undermining the Constitution. She raised concerns about constitutional amendments, political dynasties, and accused the BJP of orchestrating governments' fall using financial leverage.

The debate also involved other key political figures like Akhilesh Yadav and Mahua Moitra, who condemned the BJP for fostering inequality and democracy erosion. The discussion reflected the ongoing political discord as it coincided with disruptions over broader issues impacting the nation.

