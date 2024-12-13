Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: A Meeting of European Leaders in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to convene with leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, NATO, and the EU in Brussels to deliberate on Ukraine's ongoing struggle with Russia. This critical assembly underscores ongoing international efforts to support Ukraine in the face of escalating tensions.

This diplomatic initiative occurs amid concerns about potential changes in U.S. support, considering the impending return of Donald Trump as President. Zelenskiy, with some European allies, advocates for deploying European troops to Ukraine as a deterrent against further Russian aggression after any ceasefire agreement.

Insiders reveal that the meeting, hosted by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, will focus on political strategies for upcoming weeks and months without concrete decisions. It aligns with the EU-Western Balkans summit, facilitating both group and bilateral engagements with Zelenskiy.

