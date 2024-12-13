Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Push: A Meeting of European Leaders in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet with leaders of key European nations and NATO in Brussels to discuss support in the ongoing conflict with Russia. The meeting anticipates a potential shift in U.S. policy if Donald Trump returns to power in January and will focus on strategic political discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to convene with leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, NATO, and the EU in Brussels to deliberate on Ukraine's ongoing struggle with Russia. This critical assembly underscores ongoing international efforts to support Ukraine in the face of escalating tensions.

This diplomatic initiative occurs amid concerns about potential changes in U.S. support, considering the impending return of Donald Trump as President. Zelenskiy, with some European allies, advocates for deploying European troops to Ukraine as a deterrent against further Russian aggression after any ceasefire agreement.

Insiders reveal that the meeting, hosted by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, will focus on political strategies for upcoming weeks and months without concrete decisions. It aligns with the EU-Western Balkans summit, facilitating both group and bilateral engagements with Zelenskiy.

