Priyanka Gandhi's Impactful Maiden Speech Stirs Parliament

In a notable debut, Priyanka Gandhi delivered a compelling speech in the Lok Sabha, capturing both attention and admiration from across the political spectrum. Her address, which dissected the BJP's purported constitutional transgressions, spanned 32 minutes and was marked by poise and restraint.

Her brother, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, extolled her performance, labeling it as a superb exposition of the opposition's grievances and a significant advancement from her brother's own parliamentary onset in 2004. Rahul Gandhi expressed his approval, calling it 'better than my maiden speech.'

Critiquing the ruling party, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the pressing socio-political issues including female injustice and monopolistic business practices. Her adept referencing of constitutional principles and the personal touch she added resonated well among her political peers, earning their commendations for aligning historical context with current affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)