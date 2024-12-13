Priyanka Gandhi's Impactful Maiden Speech Stirs Parliament
Priyanka Gandhi delivered a powerful maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing the opposition's key issues and criticizing the BJP's handling of constitutional matters. Her speech received praise from Congress leaders and other political figures for its maturity, eloquence, and impactful message.
- Country:
- India
In a notable debut, Priyanka Gandhi delivered a compelling speech in the Lok Sabha, capturing both attention and admiration from across the political spectrum. Her address, which dissected the BJP's purported constitutional transgressions, spanned 32 minutes and was marked by poise and restraint.
Her brother, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, extolled her performance, labeling it as a superb exposition of the opposition's grievances and a significant advancement from her brother's own parliamentary onset in 2004. Rahul Gandhi expressed his approval, calling it 'better than my maiden speech.'
Critiquing the ruling party, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the pressing socio-political issues including female injustice and monopolistic business practices. Her adept referencing of constitutional principles and the personal touch she added resonated well among her political peers, earning their commendations for aligning historical context with current affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Zuckerberg: Bridging Tech and Politics at Mar-a-Lago
Karnataka Politics: Anticipation Looms Over Cabinet Reshuffle & KPCC Presidency
India's Constitution: A Living Legacy Celebrated at Historic Convention
Judiciary Celebrates 75 Years of the Indian Constitution at Historic Inauguration
Honoring Excellence: Dr. Amar Shahabuddin Mulla Celebrated on Constitution Day