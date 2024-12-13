Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized During Luxembourg Visit
Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the U.S. House, suffered an injury in Luxembourg and is being evaluated in a hospital. Despite stepping down as Speaker in 2023, Pelosi remains active in Congress. She has been influential, notably passing Biden's infrastructure bill and has had notable political confrontations like tearing Trump's speech.
Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, is receiving medical evaluation after an injury sustained during a visit to Luxembourg, her office confirmed on Friday. The 84-year-old politician was part of a bipartisan delegation marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
Pelosi, who stands as a significant figure in U.S. politics, became the first female Speaker of the House. She stepped down from the role in 2023 but remains active in Congress. Her spokesperson, Ian Krager, stated that Pelosi is receiving excellent medical care and continues to fulfill her duties.
In her legislative career, Pelosi made pivotal contributions, such as pivotal support for President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. She also famously clashed with former President Trump, notably tearing up his State of the Union address in 2020. Pelosi has served under seven presidents, highlighting her enduring influence in American politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
