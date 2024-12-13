Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Injury in Luxembourg Trip

In a recent visit to Luxembourg, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured and subsequently admitted to a hospital for evaluation, according to a statement released by her office. Pelosi, 84, has made history as the first female speaker and has been a veteran leader within the House Democratic Caucus.

A spokesperson indicated that Pelosi was part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge when she sustained her injury. Though she remains hospitalized, Pelosi continues to perform her duties, and details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed.

This marks a week of similar events as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also suffered injuries after a fall. Pelosi's pivotal role in legislative successes and her conflict with former President Trump during his tenure underscores her long-standing influence in American politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)