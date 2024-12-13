Left Menu

Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Injury in Luxembourg Trip

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, aged 84, sustained an injury during a trip to Luxembourg with a Congressional delegation. Currently hospitalized for evaluation, she's receiving excellent medical care, as per her spokesperson. Her significant political career includes notable legislation accomplishments and leadership within the House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:57 IST
Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Injury in Luxembourg Trip
Pelosi

In a recent visit to Luxembourg, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured and subsequently admitted to a hospital for evaluation, according to a statement released by her office. Pelosi, 84, has made history as the first female speaker and has been a veteran leader within the House Democratic Caucus.

A spokesperson indicated that Pelosi was part of a bipartisan Congressional delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge when she sustained her injury. Though she remains hospitalized, Pelosi continues to perform her duties, and details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed.

This marks a week of similar events as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also suffered injuries after a fall. Pelosi's pivotal role in legislative successes and her conflict with former President Trump during his tenure underscores her long-standing influence in American politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024