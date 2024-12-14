Left Menu

Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Injury in Luxembourg

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized after sustaining an injury during an official engagement in Luxembourg. Pelosi was in Europe for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and is receiving medical treatment, missing the remaining events. Pelosi plans to return to the U.S. soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 00:03 IST
Nancy Pelosi, the Former House Speaker, has been hospitalized after an injury incurred in Luxembourg, according to her spokesman. The 84-year-old was in Europe marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

The spokesman, Ian Krager, confirmed that Pelosi is receiving excellent medical care and unable to fulfill her remaining engagements during the trip. There's no detailed information about the injury's nature.

Despite stepping down from her leadership role two years ago, Pelosi remains active in Congress and was re-elected to represent San Francisco. Her injury occurred shortly after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also had an accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

