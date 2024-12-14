Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Injury in Luxembourg
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized after sustaining an injury during an official engagement in Luxembourg. Pelosi was in Europe for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and is receiving medical treatment, missing the remaining events. Pelosi plans to return to the U.S. soon.
- Country:
- United States
Nancy Pelosi, the Former House Speaker, has been hospitalized after an injury incurred in Luxembourg, according to her spokesman. The 84-year-old was in Europe marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
The spokesman, Ian Krager, confirmed that Pelosi is receiving excellent medical care and unable to fulfill her remaining engagements during the trip. There's no detailed information about the injury's nature.
Despite stepping down from her leadership role two years ago, Pelosi remains active in Congress and was re-elected to represent San Francisco. Her injury occurred shortly after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also had an accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Inquiry into Adani Allegations Amid Global Scrutiny
Important for Congress to come to power as it will help implement people's agenda across country: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Lalu Yadav and Congress Demand Return to Ballot Papers Amidst EVM Controversy
Congress Raises Electoral Inconsistencies in Maharashtra Polls
Lack of unity, statements against each other hurting us in polls, need strict discipline on this: Kharge at Congress Working Committee meet.