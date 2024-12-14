Left Menu

Diplomatic Synchrony: Blinken and Fidan Unite on Middle Eastern Challenges

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasize continued efforts against Islamic State resurgence in Syria, while discussing the need for a Gaza ceasefire with Hamas. Their talks underscore the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Turkey in addressing regional threats and political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 02:29 IST
Diplomatic Synchrony: Blinken and Fidan Unite on Middle Eastern Challenges
diplomat

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed their commitment to counter any Islamic State resurgence in Syria. Their discussions also highlighted the pressing need for a Palestinian militant group, Hamas, to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza.

As Blinken tours the Middle East, he is working to unify Arab and Turkish allies under shared principles for Syria's political transition. Recognizing the potential threat of an Islamic State resurgence during this period, Blinken assured that the United States remains vigilant in preventing the group from regaining power.

Talks between Blinken and Fidan also focused on the ongoing tensions between U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish-backed rebels in northern Syria. While accomplishing different objectives during the Syrian civil war, both nations agreed on the need for stability and the importance of the SDF's continued efforts against Islamic State remnants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024