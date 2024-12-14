Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Critique: A Battle for India's Constitution

In a heated parliamentary session, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of 'cutting the thumb' of youth by favoring industrialists. Using the tale of Eklavya from Mahabharata, he warned against undermining India's foundational ethos. He also called for caste census and reform in reservation policies.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent speech at the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of sidelining young and marginalized groups by handing over key industries to select industrialists. He compared this act to cutting off the 'thumb' of the nation's youth, referencing the legendary tale of Eklavya from the Mahabharata.

Gandhi narrated Eklavya's story to highlight how today's policies could be stifling the future of India's youth, particularly those from backward classes. The speech unfolded during a discussion celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution's adoption. Rahul invoked iconic regional figures to stress that the opposition stands as defenders of constitutional ideals against what he perceives as regressive tendencies of the current regime.

Moreover, Gandhi criticized the ruling party's alleged reverence for Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, suggesting that they undermine the constitution by favoring Manusmriti. He reiterated promises for a caste census and eliminating reservation caps, anticipating a transformative shift in India's development landscape. These remarks came amidst disruptions in the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

