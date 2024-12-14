Power Struggle: South Korea's Political Turmoil
South Korea's ruling party leader, Han Dong-hoon, addressed the recent parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. Amidst party divisions and calls for resignation, Han announced his intention to continue his leadership role, highlighting the party's internal challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:41 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea finds itself in political turbulence as ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon reacts to the parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. Han stressed the seriousness of the vote's outcome during a public address.
Despite internal pressures and calls from some lawmakers for him to resign, Han is determined to maintain his position and fulfill his obligations.
This development underscores existing fractures within the party, as members navigate the complexities of leadership in a time of crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico's Senate Votes to Abolish Autonomous Regulatory Bodies
Parliament Disruptions Over Adani Allegations
Britain's Assisted Dying Bill Faces Crucial Vote Amid Controversy
Parliament Stalemate: Adani and India's Unresolved Issues
Parliament Turmoil: Opposition Disrupts Winter Session Over Unresolved Issues