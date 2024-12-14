Left Menu

Power Struggle: South Korea's Political Turmoil

South Korea's ruling party leader, Han Dong-hoon, addressed the recent parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. Amidst party divisions and calls for resignation, Han announced his intention to continue his leadership role, highlighting the party's internal challenges.

  South Korea

South Korea finds itself in political turbulence as ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon reacts to the parliamentary vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. Han stressed the seriousness of the vote's outcome during a public address.

Despite internal pressures and calls from some lawmakers for him to resign, Han is determined to maintain his position and fulfill his obligations.

This development underscores existing fractures within the party, as members navigate the complexities of leadership in a time of crisis.

