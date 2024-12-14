Kejriwal's Return to Power in Delhi: AAP's Vision for Change

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has voiced strong confidence in Arvind Kejriwal's comeback as Delhi's Chief Minister in the upcoming assembly elections. Sisodia highlighted the unwavering trust of Delhi's residents in Kejriwal's leadership, citing his notable achievements in essential areas like health, education, and women empowerment.

During an interview with PTI following his visit to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Sisodia condemned the BJP for Delhi's worsening law and order situation. With a history of contesting elections without alliances, Sisodia asserted that AAP will independently approach the forthcoming elections, as seen in its 2013, 2015, and 2019 campaigns.

Sisodia further criticized the BJP-backed 'one nation, one election' bill as an electoral ploy, advocating instead for a 'one election, one education' approach to guarantee quality education for every child. He underscored that the progress of Delhi's citizens in sectors like education and health under AAP's governance starkly contrasts with the BJP's failure to ensure security.

(With inputs from agencies.)