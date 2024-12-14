Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Calls for Unified Governance in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the dual governance model in the Union Territory, labeling it a 'recipe for disaster.' He emphasized the importance of restoring statehood, a promise made by leaders during election campaigns, and highlighted inefficiencies in the current administrative structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 16:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has dubbed the dual governance model in the Union Territory as a 'recipe for disaster.' In an exclusive interview, Abdullah called on the Centre to fulfill its pledge to restore statehood, as promised by top leaders during election campaigns.

Abdullah's remarks highlight the complex political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting his belief in a unified administrative system. Comparing dual governance to ineffective corporate leadership, he questioned the benefits of having multiple power centers.

The Chief Minister pointed to Delhi's governance woes as an example while stressing that Jammu and Kashmir's strategic positioning requires clear and cohesive leadership. Abdullah urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to fulfill their promises, emphasizing a need for a streamlined governmental setup in the region.

