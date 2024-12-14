Omar Abdullah Challenges Congress to Justify India Bloc Leadership

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the Congress party to justify its leadership within the INDIA bloc, amid rising dissatisfaction among partner parties.

Abdullah emphasized that leadership must be earned and urged Congress to champion the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed concerns over the alliance's sporadic engagement, warning that lack of consistent communication may jeopardize its efficacy.

Highlighting the Congress's recent electoral failures, Abdullah advised a critical evaluation of its strategies to address alliance tensions. He noted that Congress's participation in J-K governance hinges on the restoration of statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)