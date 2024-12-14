Omar Abdullah Challenges Congress to Justify India Bloc Leadership
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urges Congress to validate its leadership in the INDIA bloc amid growing discontent. Emphasizing the need for regular engagement and structured communication, Abdullah highlights the coalition's sporadic approach and criticizes Congress's recent electoral performances and alliance strategies.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the Congress party to justify its leadership within the INDIA bloc, amid rising dissatisfaction among partner parties.
Abdullah emphasized that leadership must be earned and urged Congress to champion the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed concerns over the alliance's sporadic engagement, warning that lack of consistent communication may jeopardize its efficacy.
Highlighting the Congress's recent electoral failures, Abdullah advised a critical evaluation of its strategies to address alliance tensions. He noted that Congress's participation in J-K governance hinges on the restoration of statehood.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CWC has decided to constitute internal committees to look into electoral performance, organisational matters: Cong's K C Venugopal.
Jammu and Kashmir LG Terminates Employees for Terror Links
Sikkim Gears Up for a Historic 50th Statehood Day Celebration
Diksha Diwas: Commemorating the Catalyst of Telangana's Statehood Journey
Lieutenant Governor Vows to Eradicate Terror in Jammu and Kashmir