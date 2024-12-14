South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon's Impeachment Battle Unfolds
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces political uncertainty after being impeached over a failed attempt to impose martial law. The Constitutional Court will decide his fate within six months, while protests and political rifts deepen amid widespread calls for his resignation. Financial markets and the nation's stability are at risk.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's political future hangs in the balance as he faces impeachment following his controversial attempt to impose martial law. The opposition-led parliament voted for his removal, leaving the Constitutional Court to determine if he should be ousted within six months.
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has assumed the role of acting president, with Yoon's presidential powers suspended. Han pledged to stabilize the government in the interim. The impeachment sparked contrasting reactions, with supporters of the decision celebrating, while Yoon's backers expressed despair.
The political crisis has intensified, as Yoon's actions have not only triggered domestic unrest but also had international repercussions. South Korea's financial stability is threatened, prompting emergency economic discussions. With widespread calls for a resolution, the nation's future hinges on forthcoming judicial and political proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliament Turmoil: Opposition Disrupts Winter Session Over Unresolved Issues
Those who consider power as birthright have not been in power at Centre for last decade: PM Modi in apparent dig at the opposition.
Opposition parties regularly engage in spreading propaganda against BJP-led central government: PM Modi in Odisha.
Opposition parties have only one aim, to somehow capture power by misleading people: PM Modi in Odisha.
Opposition Walkout: Delhi Assembly's Heated Winter Session