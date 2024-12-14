South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon's Impeachment Battle Unfolds

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's political future hangs in the balance as he faces impeachment following his controversial attempt to impose martial law. The opposition-led parliament voted for his removal, leaving the Constitutional Court to determine if he should be ousted within six months.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has assumed the role of acting president, with Yoon's presidential powers suspended. Han pledged to stabilize the government in the interim. The impeachment sparked contrasting reactions, with supporters of the decision celebrating, while Yoon's backers expressed despair.

The political crisis has intensified, as Yoon's actions have not only triggered domestic unrest but also had international repercussions. South Korea's financial stability is threatened, prompting emergency economic discussions. With widespread calls for a resolution, the nation's future hinges on forthcoming judicial and political proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)