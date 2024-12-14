Debate Over Savarkar Legacy Sparks Political Row
The BJP and Shiv Sena criticized Rahul Gandhi's remarks on V D Savarkar, countering with past praises from Indira Gandhi. They highlighted her honoring Savarkar, questioning if she was anti-Constitution. The debate escalated in the House, spotlighting differing views on Savarkar's legacy.
- Country:
- India
The political storm over V D Savarkar intensified as BJP and Shiv Sena rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critical comments. They harked back to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's laudatory stance towards the Hindutva ideologue, reminding that she had once termed him a 'remarkable son of India'.
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde challenged Gandhi's views, citing Indira Gandhi's letter praising Savarkar during his birth centenary. He posed pointed questions about whether Indira was anti-Constitution for her admiration of Savarkar.
Tumult ensued in the House as Gandhi attempted to respond but was overruled. BJP members emphasized Indira Gandhi's tributes to Savarkar, urging Rahul to reconsider his viewpoint and engage with Savarkar's historical sacrifices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Awaits: Shinde and BJP Pave Way for New Government Formation
BJP Legislators Stage Walkout Over Denied Adjournment Motion in West Bengal Assembly
BJP MLAs Stage Walkout at Start of Delhi Assembly Winter Session
BJP Protests Over Alleged Attacks During Bengal Pujas
BJP dedicatedly worked for development of Odisha even when party was not in power in state: PM Modi.