Debate Over Savarkar Legacy Sparks Political Row

The political storm over V D Savarkar intensified as BJP and Shiv Sena rebuked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's critical comments. They harked back to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's laudatory stance towards the Hindutva ideologue, reminding that she had once termed him a 'remarkable son of India'.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde challenged Gandhi's views, citing Indira Gandhi's letter praising Savarkar during his birth centenary. He posed pointed questions about whether Indira was anti-Constitution for her admiration of Savarkar.

Tumult ensued in the House as Gandhi attempted to respond but was overruled. BJP members emphasized Indira Gandhi's tributes to Savarkar, urging Rahul to reconsider his viewpoint and engage with Savarkar's historical sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)