Shiv Sena (UBT) Activists Demand Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir

Shiv Sena (UBT) activists, led by Manish Sahni, staged a protest demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The demonstration, held near the Tawi bridge, criticized the central government's silence on the issue. Sahni threatened a larger movement if their demands continue to be ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:35 IST
In a fervent display of dissent, Shiv Sena (UBT) activists, spearheaded by local leader Manish Sahni, held a protest on Saturday demanding the immediate restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

The demonstration took place near Tawi bridge, under the imposing gaze of Maharaja Hari Singh's statue, as protesters brandished placards reproaching the central government's 'step-motherly treatment' towards the region. Participants adorned in black bands conveyed their indignation towards the perceived reluctance of the BJP-led government.

Addressing the media, Sahni condemned the central authorities for what he termed as their 'false promises' over the past five and a half years, asserting that the push for 'one country, one election' did not address the underlying demands for statehood restoration. He warned of an intensified protest movement should their plea remain neglected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

