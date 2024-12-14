Lok Sabha Sparks: Savarkar Debate Intensifies

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde ignited a fiery exchange in the Lok Sabha by citing a letter from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that praised V. D. Savarkar. Shinde confronted Congress members, questioning Rahul Gandhi's critical stance on the freedom fighter.

The mention of Savarkar drew intense reactions, with Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs demanding the chance to respond. Shinde accused the opposition of ignoring constitutional matters, referencing historical events under Congress rule. The session was marked by fervent exchanges between the two parties.

Amidst the chaos, Shinde charged the Congress with spreading falsehoods, while Rahul Gandhi countered by recalling conversations with Indira Gandhi about Savarkar's controversial past. The debate highlights ongoing tensions over historical interpretations and political legacies.

