Priyanka Gandhi Questions Censorship: Is 'Adani' Unparliamentary?

In a bold speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called out the expunging of the term 'Adani' from her address, inquiring if it was deemed unparliamentary. This, she argued, indicates a bias against naming certain individuals in political discourse.

During her first address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's understanding of the Constitution, asserting that it is the 'Constitution of India' and not based on any single organization's ideology.

The critiques come amid growing tension between BJP and opposition parties, with Gandhi pointing out that this focus on superficial issues diverts from meaningful parliamentary discussions. She also cautioned that the ruling party might have attempted to change the Constitution if not for the recent electoral results.

