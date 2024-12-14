Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Questions Censorship: Is 'Adani' Unparliamentary?

In a significant Lok Sabha address, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the removal of 'Adani' from her speech, suggesting political bias. She criticized the BJP for focusing on non-issues rather than substantive discussions. Priyanka underscored the importance of India's Constitution, warning against potential alterations by the ruling party.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:04 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Questions Censorship: Is 'Adani' Unparliamentary?
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called out the expunging of the term 'Adani' from her address, inquiring if it was deemed unparliamentary. This, she argued, indicates a bias against naming certain individuals in political discourse.

During her first address in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's understanding of the Constitution, asserting that it is the 'Constitution of India' and not based on any single organization's ideology.

The critiques come amid growing tension between BJP and opposition parties, with Gandhi pointing out that this focus on superficial issues diverts from meaningful parliamentary discussions. She also cautioned that the ruling party might have attempted to change the Constitution if not for the recent electoral results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

