Syria's New Dawn: Global Powers Demand Inclusive Government

Top diplomats from the U.S., Turkey, the EU, and Arab nations have called for a new Syrian government that respects minority rights following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of an inclusive government and sought assurances from Turkey on preventing Syria's partition on sectarian lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:40 IST
Top diplomats from the United States, Turkey, the European Union, and Arab nations have convened to discuss the future of Syria's government post-President Bashar al-Assad's departure. The meeting, held in Jordan, highlighted the need for a representative administration that protects minority rights, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken announced a joint communique emphasizing the creation of an inclusive government and rejecting the establishment of terrorist bases in Syria. This agreement aims to unify international support and recognition for the new interim authority in Syria.

During the talks, U.S. officials engaged directly with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other rebel groups to locate detained journalist Austin Tice and clarify U.S. expectations for Syria's transition. Meanwhile, Turkish assurances against Syria's territorial division were sought amid conflicting interests over Kurdish forces.

