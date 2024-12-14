Amit Shah Vows Stability in Reservation System Amidst Political Jabs
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated the Modi government is committed to maintaining the current reservation system and accused Congress of undermining quotas for marginalized communities. He projected India would be Naxal-violence free by 2026, while emphasizing ongoing dialogues in Manipur and showing confidence in Jammu and Kashmir's improved security situation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has firmly reiterated that the Modi administration will uphold the existing reservation structure, while leveling accusations at the Congress for diluting quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes by extending them to Muslims.
Speaking at the 'Agenda Aaj Tak 2024' event, Shah declared a target for eradicating Naxal violence by March 31, 2026, and highlighted significant reductions in violence in Jammu and Kashmir, with peaceful elections taking place across various levels.
The Home Minister also addressed the tensions in Manipur, expressing optimism for resolutions through negotiations with the Meitei and Kuki communities. On the subject of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Shah indicated it would be restored at an appropriate time, without specifying a deadline.
