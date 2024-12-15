South Korea's Financial Resilience Amid Political Turmoil

In the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, South Korea's finance ministry has committed to quickly implementing market-stabilizing actions to support the national economy. The announcement comes as the government seeks to reassure citizens of its capacity to handle political and economic instability.

The ministry highlighted its intention to maintain open lines of communication with the parliament, unveiling plans to present a biannual policy framework later this year. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has proposed the formation of a National Stability Council for Governance, bridging the government and parliament in addressing economic and financial matters affecting public welfare.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea has pledged to utilize all available policy tools in collaboration with governmental efforts to curb volatility in the financial and foreign exchange markets. Recognizing the gravity of the current situation compared to previous presidential impeachments, the bank underscores the urgency given the external challenges, including trade uncertainties and fierce global competition in major industries.

