Fadnavis' Triumphant Return to Nagpur Amidst EVM Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused opposition parties of undermining constitutional institutions after his third term victory. Returning to Nagpur, he criticized opponents for not trusting in democracy following the Mahayuti coalition's electoral success, while addressing allegations of EVM irregularities raised by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:24 IST
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, accusing them of not having faith in constitutional institutions. Fadnavis, who recently ascended to his third term in office, returned to his political roots in Nagpur, where he was greeted with enthusiasm by party supporters and the local people.

He remarked that it was a momentous occasion to be back in his birthplace and workplace following his reappointment as chief minister. Celebrating his homecoming, Fadnavis addressed the media at Nagpur airport, emphasizing his strong ties to the city and its significance to him.

Fadnavis took the opportunity to counter allegations of election irregularities leveraged by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, who questioned the integrity of electronic voting machines. He accused them of lacking faith in democratic institutions, including the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

