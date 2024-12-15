Left Menu

EVM Controversy: Abdullah Speaks on Election Fairness

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticizes the Congress party's stance against Electronic Voting Machines, emphasizing electoral integrity regardless of outcomes. He champions infrastructure projects such as Central Vista, highlighting his independent viewpoint. Abdullah underscores the need for consistency in election fairness complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:43 IST
EVM Controversy: Abdullah Speaks on Election Fairness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the Congress party's stance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has defended the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), describing the complaints as politically motivated. He argued that parties should not lash out at EVMs when election results are unfavorable.

In an exclusive interview, Abdullah expressed that using EVMs for victories cannot be discounted when faced with losses, aligning unexpectedly with the BJP's views. Acknowledging perceptions of partisan bias, Abdullah maintained his position as one rooted in principles rather than party lines, citing support for infrastructure initiatives like the Central Vista project.

Abdullah's comments come amid tensions with the Congress, exacerbated by their disappointing showing in recent state elections and their call to return to paper ballots. He advocates for consistency from parties, urging them to avoid using the same electoral systems they previously celebrated as scapegoats for failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024