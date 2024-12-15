EVM Controversy: Abdullah Speaks on Election Fairness

In a pointed critique of the Congress party's stance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has defended the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), describing the complaints as politically motivated. He argued that parties should not lash out at EVMs when election results are unfavorable.

In an exclusive interview, Abdullah expressed that using EVMs for victories cannot be discounted when faced with losses, aligning unexpectedly with the BJP's views. Acknowledging perceptions of partisan bias, Abdullah maintained his position as one rooted in principles rather than party lines, citing support for infrastructure initiatives like the Central Vista project.

Abdullah's comments come amid tensions with the Congress, exacerbated by their disappointing showing in recent state elections and their call to return to paper ballots. He advocates for consistency from parties, urging them to avoid using the same electoral systems they previously celebrated as scapegoats for failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)