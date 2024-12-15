Left Menu

Opposition's Bold Move: Boycotting Maharashtra's Winter Session Tea Party

The opposition coalition in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi, will boycott a government-hosted tea party ahead of the winter legislative session. While their assembly strength is limited, they plan to challenge the government on farmer issues. The session's short duration has drawn criticism from opposition leaders demanding its extension.

The opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, has announced it will boycott the Maharashtra government's traditional tea party on the eve of the state legislature's winter session. The decision was confirmed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.

Speaking at a press conference in Nagpur, Danve emphasized that despite the opposition's relatively small presence in the assembly, they intend to vigorously confront the government on multiple fronts, particularly on issues affecting farmers. The opposition contends that the six-day winter session is insufficient for addressing the state's pressing issues.

Notable opposition figures, including Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, have called for an extension of the session. This comes in light of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's dominant victory in recent assembly elections. Meanwhile, the cabinet expansion of the current Maharashtra government is set for this weekend.

