Omar Abdullah Defends EVMs Amidst Congress Controversy
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the Congress for questioning the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines, while defending the devices. Abdullah called for consistency in political parties' stance on EVMs, emphasizing that election outcomes should not depend on whether results are favorable.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has firmly dismissed the Congress party's objections to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), aligning his stance with the Bharatiya Janata Party's defense. Abdullah, in a conversation with PTI, highlighted the inconsistency of celebrating electoral victories when results are favorable but discrediting the same machines when outcomes are unfavorable.
Abdullah's remarks have stirred political waters, aligning him suspiciously close to a BJP viewpoint—a likeness he brushed off, asserting his commitment to principle over party lines. He cited the Central Vista project in Delhi as a testament to his independent judgment, advocating for developments he perceives as beneficial regardless of popular opinion.
Amidst the backdrop of the Congress expressing distrust towards EVMs following losses in Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, Abdullah stressed the necessity for parties to uphold trust in the electoral process. His commentary also underscores underlying tensions with the Congress, reflecting frustrations within his National Conference party over the alliance during Jammu and Kashmir's elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
