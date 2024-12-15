Corruption Allegations Ignite Political Firestorm in Karnataka
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra strongly refutes accusations by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders, alleging he attempted to bribe Anwar Manippady to conceal a report on Waqf property encroachments. Vijayendra condemns the claims as a political ploy amidst corruption allegations against the current government and demands a CBI probe.
BJP President B Y Vijayendra has staunchly denied allegations leveled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ruling Congress members, asserting that he attempted to bribe Anwar Manippady, the former state Minority Commission Chairperson, to silence his report on Waqf property encroachments.
Siddaramaiah stated that Manippady accused Vijayendra of offering Rs 150 crore during Yediyurappa's leadership as a quid pro quo to bury the report, sparking political tensions amid broader accusations of governmental malpractice and corruption.
Vijayendra dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, suggesting they were designed to divert attention from scandals involving the Congress, including the MUDA site allotment case and claims of governmental maladministration.
