Mayawati Challenges Political Rivals on Reservation Policies

BSP chief Mayawati launched a scathing critique of the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing them of opposing crucial reservation legislation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) during the Congress-led UPA regime.

Addressing a press conference, she threw her weight behind the Centre's 'one nation, one election' bills, advocating that it will cut costs and support continuous public welfare. Mayawati stressed the need for the Ninth Schedule's inclusion of SC, ST, and OBC reservations to safeguard them from judicial scrutiny.

Further, she criticized the BJP's anti-reservation mindset and challenged all parties to transcend political divides, work for national welfare, and adhere to the Constitution's founding principles, amid dwindling electoral fortunes for BSP.

