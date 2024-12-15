Left Menu

Shiv Sena UBT's Return to Hindutva: A Strategic Shift or Electoral Desperation?

Shiv Sena (UBT) has hinted at reverting to its Hindutva agenda after poor performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The party's tactics include raising issues about Hindu community protection in Bangladesh and reviving the Hindutva narrative. Observers see this as a bid to reclaim lost core voter base.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is signaling a potential return to its core Hindutva principles following setbacks in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. The party has launched a staunch offensive against the Center, citing alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and taking stands on local religious issues.

Aaditya Thackeray's participation in a 'maha aarti' at a disputed Hanuman Temple in Mumbai, alongside symbolic moves like praising the Babri Masjid demolition, highlights efforts to appeal to its traditional voter base. This shift comes amid perceived dwindling support and amid looming civic polls across Maharashtra.

Political analysts suggest Shiv Sena (UBT)'s realignment with Hindutva reflects a strategic pivot after observing the loss of its core voters to rival factions. The party now aims to reconsolidate its identity, attracting both its traditional supporters and newly identified constituents from the 2019 political realignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

