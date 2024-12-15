Left Menu

Assam CM Links State MP to George Soros Amid BJP-Congress Clash

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused an unnamed state MP of having links with billionaire George Soros, amid BJP's accusations against Congress. Sarma refrained from offering evidence and expressed disinterest in probing these allegations further. He also discussed topics like simultaneous elections and a Uniform Civil Code.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:13 IST
Assam CM Links State MP to George Soros Amid BJP-Congress Clash
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred controversy by alleging that a Member of Parliament from his state has connections with US billionaire George Soros. This assertion comes amid ongoing accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress leadership for allegedly plotting with Soros to destabilize India.

Despite making the claim, Sarma did not disclose the identity or party of the MP in question. When questioned about possible financial backing from Soros during elections, he admitted to having no evidence, urging journalists to investigate the matter further.

The CM also touched upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Lok Sabha speech, criticizing the Congress for constitutional betrayals while supporting simultaneous elections in India to save on costs and improve efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024