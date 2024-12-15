Assam CM Links State MP to George Soros Amid BJP-Congress Clash
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused an unnamed state MP of having links with billionaire George Soros, amid BJP's accusations against Congress. Sarma refrained from offering evidence and expressed disinterest in probing these allegations further. He also discussed topics like simultaneous elections and a Uniform Civil Code.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stirred controversy by alleging that a Member of Parliament from his state has connections with US billionaire George Soros. This assertion comes amid ongoing accusations from the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Congress leadership for allegedly plotting with Soros to destabilize India.
Despite making the claim, Sarma did not disclose the identity or party of the MP in question. When questioned about possible financial backing from Soros during elections, he admitted to having no evidence, urging journalists to investigate the matter further.
The CM also touched upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Lok Sabha speech, criticizing the Congress for constitutional betrayals while supporting simultaneous elections in India to save on costs and improve efficiency.
