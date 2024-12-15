Rwanda-Congo Leaders' Meeting Falls Through Amid M23 Conflict

The anticipated dialogue between the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo has been called off, shattering hopes for an agreement that might quell the M23 insurgency and alleviate tensions in the region.

Slated to occur in Angola, where both nations are striving to resolve longstanding disputes, the meeting's cancellation was attributed to Rwanda's insistence on Congo engaging directly with M23 rebels—an offer Congo refused.

The withdrawal has escalated uncertainty in the eastern Congo, prompting worries of a broader conflict throughout Africa's Great Lakes region, reminiscent of past devastating wars costing millions of lives.

