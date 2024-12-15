Left Menu

Rwanda-Congo Leaders' Meeting Falls Through Amid M23 Conflict

A planned meeting between the presidents of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo has been canceled, dampening hopes of resolving the M23 rebel conflict that has displaced over 1.9 million people. This comes as Rwanda demands Congo hold direct talks with the rebels, a condition Congo rejects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:19 IST
Rwanda-Congo Leaders' Meeting Falls Through Amid M23 Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The anticipated dialogue between the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo has been called off, shattering hopes for an agreement that might quell the M23 insurgency and alleviate tensions in the region.

Slated to occur in Angola, where both nations are striving to resolve longstanding disputes, the meeting's cancellation was attributed to Rwanda's insistence on Congo engaging directly with M23 rebels—an offer Congo refused.

The withdrawal has escalated uncertainty in the eastern Congo, prompting worries of a broader conflict throughout Africa's Great Lakes region, reminiscent of past devastating wars costing millions of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024