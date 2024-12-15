Maharashtra's Power Play: Mahayuti Alliance Expands Cabinet
The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra expanded its cabinet with 39 new ministers, increasing the total number to 42. The BJP gained 19 ministerial positions, while Shiv Sena and NCP secured 11 and 9 respectively. The ceremony was held in Nagpur ahead of the state legislature's winter session.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government's Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, expanded its cabinet at a ceremony in Nagpur, adding 39 ministers and raising the total count to 42.
The BJP secured 19 positions, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena obtained 11 and Ajit Pawar's NCP got 9. Among the new appointees, 33 are cabinet ministers and six are ministers of state.
Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office ahead of the winter session of the state legislature, set to begin on December 16. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Urges End to EVM Protest, Calls for Dialogue
False ELT Alarm Sparks Panic at Nagpur Airport
Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Imminent: Talks Underway between JMM and Congress
Elderly Couple Accused of Torturing Domestic Help in Nagpur
Maharashtra's Political Chess: Ajit Pawar's Key Meeting with Amit Shah