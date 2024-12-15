Maharashtra's Power Play: Mahayuti Alliance Expands Cabinet

The Maharashtra government's Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, expanded its cabinet at a ceremony in Nagpur, adding 39 ministers and raising the total count to 42.

The BJP secured 19 positions, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena obtained 11 and Ajit Pawar's NCP got 9. Among the new appointees, 33 are cabinet ministers and six are ministers of state.

Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office ahead of the winter session of the state legislature, set to begin on December 16. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present.

(With inputs from agencies.)