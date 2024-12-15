Left Menu

Maharashtra's Power Play: Mahayuti Alliance Expands Cabinet

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra expanded its cabinet with 39 new ministers, increasing the total number to 42. The BJP gained 19 ministerial positions, while Shiv Sena and NCP secured 11 and 9 respectively. The ceremony was held in Nagpur ahead of the state legislature's winter session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:21 IST
Maharashtra's Power Play: Mahayuti Alliance Expands Cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, expanded its cabinet at a ceremony in Nagpur, adding 39 ministers and raising the total count to 42.

The BJP secured 19 positions, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena obtained 11 and Ajit Pawar's NCP got 9. Among the new appointees, 33 are cabinet ministers and six are ministers of state.

Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office ahead of the winter session of the state legislature, set to begin on December 16. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were also present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024