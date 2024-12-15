MEC 7 Fitness Routine Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala
The MEC 7 physical exercise routine in North Kerala is at the center of a political dispute, with accusations regarding its potential links to Islamist groups. Despite the controversy, Congress MP V K Sreekandan supports the program for its inclusive health benefits, while CPI(M) and BJP express concerns about possible communal influences.
The MEC 7 exercise routine in North Kerala has ignited a political debate. Allegations have surfaced about its potential connections with Islamist groups, leading to divided opinions among political parties.
Congress MP V K Sreekandan publicly supports expanding MEC 7, praising its inclusive health advantages. He dismisses critiques, advocating for the health club's growth nationwide. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and BJP accuse some groups of using the program for communal agendas.
CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan voices concerns about the infiltration by religious entities in such public initiatives, urging vigilance. In contrast, former minister Ahmed Devarkovil advises separating religion and politics from the exercise program.
