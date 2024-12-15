Left Menu

MEC 7 Fitness Routine Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala

The MEC 7 physical exercise routine in North Kerala is at the center of a political dispute, with accusations regarding its potential links to Islamist groups. Despite the controversy, Congress MP V K Sreekandan supports the program for its inclusive health benefits, while CPI(M) and BJP express concerns about possible communal influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:42 IST
MEC 7 Fitness Routine Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

The MEC 7 exercise routine in North Kerala has ignited a political debate. Allegations have surfaced about its potential connections with Islamist groups, leading to divided opinions among political parties.

Congress MP V K Sreekandan publicly supports expanding MEC 7, praising its inclusive health advantages. He dismisses critiques, advocating for the health club's growth nationwide. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and BJP accuse some groups of using the program for communal agendas.

CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan voices concerns about the infiltration by religious entities in such public initiatives, urging vigilance. In contrast, former minister Ahmed Devarkovil advises separating religion and politics from the exercise program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024