MEC 7 Fitness Routine Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala

The MEC 7 exercise routine in North Kerala has ignited a political debate. Allegations have surfaced about its potential connections with Islamist groups, leading to divided opinions among political parties.

Congress MP V K Sreekandan publicly supports expanding MEC 7, praising its inclusive health advantages. He dismisses critiques, advocating for the health club's growth nationwide. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and BJP accuse some groups of using the program for communal agendas.

CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan voices concerns about the infiltration by religious entities in such public initiatives, urging vigilance. In contrast, former minister Ahmed Devarkovil advises separating religion and politics from the exercise program.

(With inputs from agencies.)