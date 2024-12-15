Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar Promises Wider Representation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pledged on Sunday to offer a ministerial opportunity to other legislators missing from the current ministry lineup during the Mahayuti government's tenure.

Addressing party members in Nagpur, Pawar acknowledged the limited ministerial roles but emphasized equal chances for all. The cabinet was expanded, adding 39 ministers, totaling 42, with the BJP securing 19 berths, Shiv Sena 11, and 9 for the NCP.

Some high-profile leaders missed out, as the council can hold only 43 members, including the chief minister. Pawar assured that under the five-year government, opportunities will rotate to allow broader representation across districts and regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)