Uday Samant Emphasizes Unity in Mahayuti Cabinet as New Ministers Sworn In

In a significant political move, Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena has been sworn in as a cabinet minister, pledging allegiance to the initiatives led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Samant, highlighting the unity within the government, remarked that the Mahayuti coalition would function as a family to serve the people of Maharashtra.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Nagpur's Raj Bhavan, where members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena joined the Maharashtra cabinet. Key political figures including BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai, and NCP's Aditi Tatkare were among those who took oath under the supervision of Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

This cabinet expansion follows criticism directed at the Mahayuti alliance for delaying the appointments despite enjoying a significant majority post their emphatic victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, where the coalition secured 235 seats, cementing its political dominance in the state.

