Uday Samant Emphasizes Unity in Mahayuti Cabinet as New Ministers Sworn In
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant commits to advancing Maharashtra's Mahayuti government initiatives under CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The BJP-led alliance, which faced earlier criticism for delay, strengthens its leadership with new cabinet ministers, reflecting a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Uday Samant of the Shiv Sena has been sworn in as a cabinet minister, pledging allegiance to the initiatives led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Samant, highlighting the unity within the government, remarked that the Mahayuti coalition would function as a family to serve the people of Maharashtra.
The oath-taking ceremony took place at Nagpur's Raj Bhavan, where members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena joined the Maharashtra cabinet. Key political figures including BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai, and NCP's Aditi Tatkare were among those who took oath under the supervision of Governor CP Radhakrishnan.
This cabinet expansion follows criticism directed at the Mahayuti alliance for delaying the appointments despite enjoying a significant majority post their emphatic victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, where the coalition secured 235 seats, cementing its political dominance in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Brief Winter Session in Himachal Pradesh Assembly
Shiv Sena Stands Firm on Home Department Demand Amid Maharashtra Coalition Tensions
BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Condemns Congress' Election Commission Remarks
BJP Accuses AAP of Extortion Involving MLA-Gangster Nexus
Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams Congress Over Election Commission Remarks